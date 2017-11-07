Geography awareness week flies in with high energy discussion on drones and future applications

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The National Geographic Society (NGS) has promoted geographic literacy in schools and communities and among organizations with a focus on educating youth since 1987. Their annual Geography Awareness Week is scheduled Nov. 13-17 this year. Locally, organizers are celebrating Geography Awareness Week with the 19th Annual GIS Day of the Coastal Bend, “Map Your Career with GIS,” on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Day is part of NGS’s initiative, Geography Action!, which is a year-long enterprise encompassing key educational achievements worldwide, including the Coastal Bend’s annual event in conjunction with Geography Awareness Week.

Coastal Bend GIS Day organizers have developed two tracks for the event with an Education Track designed to build “GIS Awareness” among students and educators in 6th through 12th grades and higher education. The Professional Track offers “Geospatial Technical Seminars” for individuals currently using the technology at work. The public is also welcome to participate in either track to learn more about how GIS and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technology impacts the community and the job opportunities that these applications provide.

