Geologists hear about proposed Exxon plant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A proposed Exxon plant going up in the community of Portland has generated a lot of debate on both sides. On Tuesday, that plant was the centerpiece of a luncheon.

A group of geologists called the Sipes Society of Independent Scientists Corpus Christi put on the event at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center. An Exxon representative was on hand to discuss the proposed plant.

Some residents are upset by the location of the plant, saying it is too close to schools and homes. Proponents say the economic impact of the plant could be monumental.

Exxon officials are also looking at sites in Louisiana and Victoria, but said Portland is at the top of the list. There is no word on when a final decision could be made.

