George Strait, Governor Abbott visit Harvey victims in Rockport

(Photo: Munson, Jonathan)

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Crowds formed at a Rockport hardware store Thursday morning as country music superstar George Strait joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott for a meet-and-greet event.

The community was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey, but they turned out in droves to see the country music legend in person and get a chance to shake his hand and get his autograph.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. at ACE Hardware off Highway 35 Business.

Just last week, Strait headlined the Hand in Hand Texas benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The show sold out within 20 minutes of going on sale.

