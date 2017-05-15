George West city council to swear in Mayor-Incumbent

GEORGE WEST (KIII NEWS) - In Live Oak county.

Elected leaders in George West will meet later tonight for the swearing in of Mayor-Incumbent Andrew Garza.

Garza was elected to City Council back in 2015 before taking over for former Mayor Dickie Person. City council Place 2 incumbent Ana Guerrero will also be sworn in.

That meeting starts at 7 p.m. at George West city hall.

