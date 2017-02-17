Get $1 off admission to Home and Garden Show by donating

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 18th annual Home and Garden Show officially began Friday, and if you take a minute to search through your pantry, you might be able to save some money.

With rows of vendors and gadgets galore, you might leave the Show with less cash in your wallet, and admission is not free; but visitors can get $1 off regular admission by donating one can of food.

The Food Bank of Corpus Christi is hoping to fill bins with canned food, and in turn fill the stomachs of those in need. With an excess of widespread hunger, Food Bank Director Bea Hanson thanks everyone who donates.

