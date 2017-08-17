KIII
Close

Get a Clue Murder Mystery Dinner

Happening on August 26th at the Northshore Country Club presented by Rockport Little Theater.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:40 AM. CDT August 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Get your tickets for the "Get a Clue" Murder Mystery Dinner at the Northshore Country Club presented by Rockport Little Theater! 

This fun Hawaiian themed event is happening on Saturday August 26th from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Dinner will include a salad, chicken teriyaki, fried rice, vegetable skewers and coconut meringue pie. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Tickets are $40 per person. Contact Becky Mays for your RSVP.  dos@northshoretx.com

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories