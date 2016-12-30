Get a free ride, tow over the holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In an effort to keep drivers safe on the roads this holiday weekend, some local businesses are helping out by offering free ride services.

The J. Reyna Law Firm is launching the Sober New Years program, which reimburses any driver who uses a cab or rideshare service for up to $30.

L&F Distributors is teaming up with Apollo Towing for their sixth annual No Excuses campaign, which offers free ride services to Coastal Bend residents who may have had too much to drink during the holidays.

To get a free tow home, you must be in Corpus Christi, Robstown or Portland. The vehicle being towed must be drivable, you must have the keys, and they will only transport the vehicle and driver -- no passengers.

Call 361-853-0003 to get your ride.

There are also three ridesharing businesses operating legally in the Coastal Bend. Those companies include Tride, Get-Me and Ride-Fare.

