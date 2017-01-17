Get ‘em fast! Win big with new Spurs scratch tickets

KENS5 - Calling all Spurs fans!

You now have a chance to win big with new San Antonio Spurs scratch tickets.

The Texas Lottery has partnered with the Silver and Black to bring basketball fans a new $5 scratch ticket. The tickets went on sale Tuesday offering more than $10.2 million in total prizes. According to a press release, three top prizes of $100,000 and a chance to win a trip for two to the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

“We are excited to partner with the San Antonio Spurs to offer a scratch ticket game that is sure to be a slam dunk for our players,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

People who do not win instantly can enter non-winning tickets into one of four promotional second-chance drawings. One lucky winner from each drawing will win the trip for two to NBA All-Star 2018.

Trip for two to NBA All-Star 2018 includes:

California

One standard hotel room for three nights

$1,000 spending money

Ground transportation to and from the airport and hotel

Two tickets to the NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2018 and the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

One merchandise prize pack

In addition to the trip, 242 Spurs merchandise prize packs, each valued at $595 will be given away. Packages can include framed memorabilia, desk lamps, tumblers, insulated cooler backpacks and more.

Tickets can be purchased at a licensed Texas Lottery retail location.

