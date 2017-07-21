Get your fill at the Food Truck Summerfest 2017 this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Food Truck Summerfest kicks off Saturday and whether you're into spicy tacos or sweet barbecue sauce, you'll find the foods you love along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

In fact, there will be 48 South Texas food truck companies at the event, so if you can't find something you like you're just not hungry enough.

Most of the trucks are based out of Corpus Christi, but some are from farther away like Victoria, San Diego and New Braunfels. Some are from local restaurants that you may recognize like Green Light Coffee, Laredo Taco Company and Hi-Ho!

The event kicks off at noon Saturday and lasts until midnight, so make sure you get out to the Corpus Christi Bayfront and bring your appetite.

