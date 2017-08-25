Get your Kiii-TV hurricane updates online and on the radio!

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - When Coastal Bend residents lose power due to Hurricane Harvey, they will be relying on their mobile devices and the radio for their storm updates.

That's why 3News is not only providing continuous team coverage of Harvey via Facebook Live and our mobile app, we have also partnered up with The Beach 96.5 and La Caliente 98.3FM to provide you with regular updates on the radio.

Be sure and download the Kiii 3 News App to get the latest updates about Hurricane Harvey right on your phone! Download it from the iTunes App Store here, or the Google Play store here.

© 2017 KIII-TV