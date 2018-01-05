Get your ticket now for the 2018 NAACP Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Meet some of the best our community has to offer at this year's 48th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.

Those who attend can expect to hear from Guest speaker, Officer Perrye K. Turner, FBI Special Agent in Charge Houston Field.

Tickets are now available at http://ticketmaster.com.

The event will be held on Saturday January 13th at the American Bank Center from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information call 361-548-9489.

http://corpuschristinaacp.org/

