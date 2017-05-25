KIII
Girl injured in traffic accident

A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening following a serious traffic accident on the Southside of town. 

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:14 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

The crash happened around 7:30pm near the intersection of Rodd Field and Holly. Police tell us the two vehicles were traveling Southbound down Rodd Field when the driver of a car rear-ended an SUV. 
 
A 12-year-old girl inside the SUV was transported to the hospital. She is expected to be alright. The driver of the car is being investigated for driving under the influence. 
 

