Girl injured in traffic accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening following a serious traffic accident on the Southside of town.

The crash happened around 7:30pm near the intersection of Rodd Field and Holly. Police tell us the two vehicles were traveling Southbound down Rodd Field when the driver of a car rear-ended an SUV.

A 12-year-old girl inside the SUV was transported to the hospital. She is expected to be alright. The driver of the car is being investigated for driving under the influence.

© 2017 KIII-TV