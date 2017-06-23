Girl rescued from waters near Corpus Christi Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police, Port Police, and Marina Patrol all jumped into action Friday night after a woman went missing in the waters near the Corpus Christi Marina.

We're told Marina Patrol pulled the women out of the water around 8:15pm Friday night. She then jumped out of the boat and into the water.

Just before 10:00pm Friday night Port Police were able to retrieve the woman. Her condition is not known at this moment.

© 2017 KIII-TV