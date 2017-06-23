KIII
Girl rescued from waters near Corpus Christi Marina

A woman was rescued from the waters near the Corpus Christi Marina Friday evening.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:29 PM. CDT June 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police, Port Police, and Marina Patrol all jumped into action Friday night after a woman went missing in the waters near the Corpus Christi Marina. 
 
We're told Marina Patrol pulled the women out of the water around 8:15pm Friday night. She then jumped out of the boat and into the water. 
 
Just before 10:00pm Friday night Port Police were able to retrieve the woman. Her condition is not known at this moment. 
 

