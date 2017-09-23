Girl Scouts in fourth through eighth grade, along with a few high school age girls, got a treat Saturday morning at the Corpus Christi International Airport. The girls got to learn about aerodynamics, the impacts of weather on flight, and even got to check out the specially designed fire truck used by CCIA’s Fire Office.

We hope to see these "future pilots" back here training at NAS Corpus Christi in a few years!

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -