Girl shot in foot during early morning shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

That shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Logan near Blevins.

Detectives say that several shots were fired in the area hitting a girl in the foot. A man was also injured after being attacked with a knife. Detectives were able to arrest seven suspects connected to the shooting.

The victims are expected to be ok.

