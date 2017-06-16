Give the gift of life through bi-annual Rock 'N Roll Up Your Sleeve
Every Summer the Coastal Bend Blood Center faces challenges replenishing stocks of much needed blood. Stop by Cavender's Boot City (4914 S.P.I.D.) Saturday, June 24 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to donate blood.
KIII 8:40 AM. CDT June 16, 2017
