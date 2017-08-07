KIII
Close

Glaucoma affects upwards of 200,000 every year in U.S.

Dr. Gregg Silverman explained the signs, symptoms and treatments for this disease.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:12 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Glaucoma cannot be cured. However, treatment can help reduce symptoms. Dr. Gregg Silverman explained the signs and steps to identify this problem that puts pressure on your eye.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories