Close Glaucoma affects upwards of 200,000 every year in U.S. Dr. Gregg Silverman explained the signs, symptoms and treatments for this disease. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:12 AM. CDT August 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Glaucoma cannot be cured. However, treatment can help reduce symptoms. Dr. Gregg Silverman explained the signs and steps to identify this problem that puts pressure on your eye. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tractor destroyed in fire in cotton field KIII Live Stream Kingsville Gym Hosts Fundraiser After Downtown Fire Abandoned apartment catches fire Three Marines missing off Australia coast How to rescue your phone from water damage 47th anniversary of Hurricane Celia Texans Move Training Camp to West Virginia Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony Suspects wanted for robbery at Snappy's More Stories Beloved Calallen coach passes away Aug. 7, 2017, 8:19 a.m. Glaucoma affects upwards of 200,000 every year in U.S. Aug. 7, 2017, 8:12 a.m. Miss Coastal Bend Senior 2017 back from Dallas competition Aug. 7, 2017, 8:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs