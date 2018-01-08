GLO, FEMA discuss housing victims of Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas General Land Office and FEMA hosted a conference call Monday to update media about direct housing for areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

So far FEMA has provided temporary housing assistance to just under 10,000 who are staying in hotels across Texas and Louisiana. The deadline for those staying in a hotel is Jan. 16, but the State of Texas has submitted extension paperwork to Washington D.C.

The agency said they are working to expedite the process of moving travel trailers and mobile housing units into the area.

FEMA addressed why so many Hurricane Harvey survivors were initially denied assistance, saying it is most likely because of lack of necessary information in paperwork. They also encourage residents to not give up on the process.

"Right now is the time for survivors to become proactive in their own recovery and getting their appeal paperwork into us," FEMA Coordinating Officer Kevin Hannes said. "If they are confused about the appeal process, they can go into our disaster recovery centers throughout the impacted area and sit down with an applicant specialist."

FEMA representatives said the reason why someone may find they are still found ineligible for disaster direct assistance is because their home or rental property did not exceed $17,000 in FEMA verified loss.

That money is the estimate of what would make the home livable, safe and secure.

