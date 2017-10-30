Globetrotter attends anti-bullying event at Crockett Elementary School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Harlem Globetrotter "El Gato" Melendez is visiting Corpus Christi and on Monday, he joined the Corpus Christi Police Department for an anti-bullying presentation at Crockett Elementary School.

Melendez, who was born in Puerto Rico, was there during Hurricane Harvey and is hoping to spread some smiles around the Coastal Bend, as well as get the word out about the Harlem Globetrotters playing at the American Bank Center on Nov. 9. However, his stop at Crockett Elementary Monday morning was aimed at bringing awareness to the harms of bullying.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters performing at the American Bank Center Nov. 9, click here.

