Gloria Hicks Elementary School hosts Winterfest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It may be January, but it was looking a lot like Christmas at local elementary school Wednesday.

Gloria Hicks Elementary School held their Christmas celebration Wednesday because their original Winterfest party had to be canceled during December's water ban. The kids got to decorate cookies, take pictures with a snoeman and even make a trip to a makeshift toy store.

The kids also got to take a book of their choice home as well.

