Go Red For Women Health Fair Today

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The "Go Red For Women Health Fair' is being held at the Corpus Christi Nueces County Health Department. The event aims to provide free health screenings for women in the Coastal Bend.



Health experts say that obesity and diabetes play a major role when it comes to deteriorating health, but heart disease remains the number one killer of both women and men.



Free screenings will be available as well as blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose assessments. For those wanting cholesterol and A1C tests fasting is required after midnight.



The event will begin at 9 AM - 12 PM and is open to the public.

KIII