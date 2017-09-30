Gold Star Mothers and Family Day ceremony to be held at Sherrill Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi will host the Gold Star Mothers/Family Day ceremony at Sherrill Park. This ceremony will have the emotional reading of words of our fallen heroes from their thoughts and dreams before they fell in the field of battle. The ceremony is sponsored by the Corpus Christi Mayor’s Committee for Veterans Affairs. The guest speaker will be “Voices from the Battlefield” from Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan. The event begins at 10 a.m.

© 2017 KIII-TV