CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Golden Jubilee of the Charismatic Renewal in Corpus Christi will host a local event.

Priests are vising to celebrate the Catholic Renewal to renew the Catholic presence in Corpus Christi.

The Renewal in Corpus Christi will end at 4:30 PM on Saturday, the seventh, at The Most Precious Blood Church, with the participation of the Charismatics from all over the city.

Most Precious Blood Catholic Church is located at 3502 Saratoga Blvd.

