Golf Classic benefitting Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some area golfers were helping Driscoll Children's Hospital in their mission of helping the youngest patients in South Texas.

Golfers gathered at the Corpus Christi Country Club for the 22nd annual Driscoll Children's Hospital Golf Classic. More than 144 players took part in the event and all proceeds go toward helping the kids at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"There's just so many needs to grow our programs and services for the children, not only in Corpus Christi but all over South Texas," said Martha Avery, Vice President of Development at Driscoll Children's Hospital. "So we're grateful for the community support."

More than $200,000 was raised at Friday's tournment.

© 2017 KIII-TV