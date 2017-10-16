Golf tournament benefits Christus Spohn trauma center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The perfect weather Monday had people in the Coastal Bend spending their day out on a golf course.

116 golfers participated in the Christus Spohn Grand Classic, a charity tournament that has become popular throughout the years. The Corpus Christi Country Club hosted this year's tournament.

Money raised in the tournament will go toward Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital's new Level 2 Trauma Center.

