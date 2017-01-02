KIII
Gonzalez sworn in as Nueces County District Attorney

As we enter a new year, many newly elected officials will be taking office. One of those being sworn in Sunday was Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

It was a private ceremony at Gonzalez's Agua Dulce office.

The swearing-in allows him to legally begin his duties. He will publicly be sworn in at a ceremony Jan. 12 at the Nueces County Courthouse.

