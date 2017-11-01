Good for Texas tour stops at Cheniere

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas state controller Wednesday used Cheniere as an example of how Coastal Bend industry is helping put Texas on top as an exporting state.

He stopped there as part of a fact-finding tour in preparation for the next legislative session.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar visited Cheniere as part of the "Good for Texas" tour. "Manufacturing industry contributes a significant amount to this economy. 224 billion dollar economic impact to the state of Texas. Contributes directly almost 900 thousand jobs."

And Hegar says indirectly, manufacturers like Cheniere contribute a total of almost three million jobs of the 12.3 million jobs in Texas.

Hegar says the state's manufacturing output has jumped in the last several years and coastal bend businesses like Cheniere will continue to maintain that impact. "They've got almost five thousand jobs, construction jobs. They'll have several hundred jobs once they get operational."

Hegar is the state's chief tax collector, accountant, revenue estimator and treasurer.

Cheniere officials are pleased that Hegar included the 12 billion dollar Gregory plant project in his tour.

Matt Barr with Cheniere says, "We're developing pipeline infrastructure here in the Coastal Bend as well to help supply gas to this facility. And it's been an excellent working relationship with the communities here, and that's one of the things as we look to continue developing energy infrastructure along the Coastal Bend."

Cheniere began building a natural gas liquefaction facility in 2015.

It will produce gas to be put on tankers and transported around the world.

Cheniere hopes to open the first phase of its plant by the beginning of 2019.

