Good Samaritan Rescue Mission preparing to keep hundreds warm

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After warming 200 visitors Monday night, the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission prepares for even more Tuesday.

Organizers at the shelter remind those in need that there is a place to keep warm as temperatures continue to drop. There is extra space to accommodate the overflow of people all hoping to escape the cold temperatures.

Good Sam Executive Director Spencer Lowe said community donations help keep those in need warm.

"We're trying to keep coffee and hot chocolate around 24/7 right now so people coming in out of the cold can warm up. The blankets. Not only are we handing them out here at the Mission to people in beds, but we're going out into the streets. People who choose not to come inside, we'll bring those blankets to them," Lowe said.

For more information on how to donate you can visit their website.

