Early Tuesday, Google premiered it's first ever Selena their first-ever Selena Google Doodle.

The animated video celebrates the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano, and marks the anniversary of her first studio album release, "Selena." The album, now 28 years old, lead to five more albums , a Grammy nomination and a Billboard Top 200 hit.

The animation has been in the works for two years according to Google officials and has the full approval of the singers sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

Be sure to check out the amazing animation of the Corpus Christi native and Tejano legend.





© 2017 KIII-TV