Googly's Wins Wingapalooza Competition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi may be best known for it's tacos, but Saturday it was all about the best wings in town.

The first ever "Wingapalooza" event was held at the American Bank Center where 10 local restaurants were judged by wing lovers on whose are the best.

Restaurants were judged on best taste, best sauce, best texture and best appearance. Money raised from buying an all you can eat ticket went to help Bikes for Kids.

The program was able to give away 250 custom bikes for children ages 2 to 10. The event also featured some unconventional contests too like "best chicken legs" for men, "hottest legs" for girls, and a "ghost pepper challenge".

Winner of the "Lord of the Wings" award was Googly's at 2033 Airline Road.

