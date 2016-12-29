Gov. Abbott meets with Australian PM while on vacation

AUSTIN (KVUE) - Gov. Greg Abbott met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during his family vacation in Sydney, his office said Wednesday.

Abbott and Turnbull visited for more than an hour on a number of issues, including the Texas economy and Australian companies doing business in Texas, energy policy, transportation policy and trade, his office said. The two also talked about regulatory policy under the incoming Trump administration and in Texas.

The governor’s office said Abbott “talked about how the favorable regulatory environment and low cost of doing business in Texas is attracting so many people and businesses from other states and around the globe.”

At the beginning of the meeting, the governor and prime minister exchanged gifts, with Abbott receiving an Akubra hat and Turnbull receiving a Stetson. The governor tweeted out a photo early Wednesday morning CT (Wednesday afternoon in Sydney).