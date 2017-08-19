Gov. Abbott: Texas adds more jobs than any other state

There are millions of 'good jobs' available in the U.S., according to at least one study. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nearly 300,000 jobs have been added in Texas in the past 12 months, more than any other state.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeting the news Saturday, "Texas adding more jobs than any other state in the past 12 months."

The labor department says the biggest employment jump came in leisure and hospitality with a Corpus Christi staple making the list too.

Officials say more than two-thousand oil industry jobs were added in the state and local trucker Steve Green has witnessed it first hand.

He says this past year hauling equipment and pipes to and from the oil fields has been noticeably busier for his company based out of Freeport, Texas.

Another area with growth, the goods-producing sectors with cotton topping the list in South Texas.

Overall the Texas WorkForce Commission says this now puts the state's employment growth at 2.4 percent. Twice the rate it was at this time last year.

The Lonestar state is making a huge impact on the national economy, contributing to the lowest unemployment rate the nation has seen in 16 years.

