Gov. Greg Abbot will visit Texas cities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over a month ago Hurricane Harvey took it's toll here in the coastal bend.

The category four hurricane ripped through homes and several businesses.

On Monday Governor Greg abbot will visit six Texas cities which were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The governor along with Commissioner John Sharp and other local officials will meet in Aransas Pass.

They will be discussing about the ongoing recovery efforts here in Texas.

