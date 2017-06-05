Government contractor accused of leaking info to Russia originally from Kingsville

GEORGIA (KIII NEWS) - A new report released shows Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier just days before the 2016 Presidential Election.

Authorities say a 25-year-old federal contractor is accused of leaking classified information.

Reality Leigh Winner --from Kingsville-- is accused of mailing the classified documents to an unnamed news outlet.

The new details show election-related hacking penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than previously thought.

The report does not say whether the hacking had any effect on election results.

