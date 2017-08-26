Governor Abbott on Harvey destruction

Governor Greg Abbott visited with evacuees in Central Texas Saturday. Before that, he held a press conference where he addressed the spirits of evacuees he had spoken with, saying like "typical Texans" they were resilient, strong and happy to be alive.

The governor also announced he's expanded a state declaration of emergency from 30 counties to 50.

"The state and government agencies remain active in the search process and that will be one of the foremost tasks we take in the coming days," Abbott said.

Abbott said state military forces activated 1,300 service members to help with storm response.

