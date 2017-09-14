Governor Abbott suspends Corpus Christi's budget, property tax rate deadline

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday to suspend the deadline for the City of Corpus Christi to adopt a budget and property tax rate.

The City Council approved Tuesday on first reading a two-cent increase in the tax rate in order to raise money to fix the streets. Under Texas law, the City has until Sept. 30 to adopt a budget and property tax rate, and requires that three public meeting be held beforehand so the public can have input.

The governor's proclamation will suspend that Sept. 30 deadline so that those still dealing with Hurricane Harvey's aftermath can still have a chance to participate in those public meetings.

"Every Texan deserves a voice on matters that affect their lives, and I will not let this disaster diminish such an important right," Abbott said. "This proclamation will allow the City of Corpus Christi to continue its focus on the recovery effort while still allowing taxpayers to participate in, and provide input on, important matters of local government business."

Abbott said he will grant similar proclamations for other cities and localities affected by Harvey as the requests come in.

© 2017 KIII-TV