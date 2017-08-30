Governor Abbott talks helping schools recover

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Governor Greg Abbott says planning is already underway to address the problems that some school districts are having in the aftermath of Harvey. He told our Joe Gazin by phone Wednesday from Austin that the Texas Education Commissioner has already approved waivers of laws that schools would have to comply with. If a school is still unable to open then students would have to change schools.

The Governor also announced Wednesday that 33 counties are now eligible for disaster assistance, including all of our Coastal Counties. More than 200,000 people have already applied for disaster assistance through the website disasterassistance.gov

