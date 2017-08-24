KIII
Governor Greg Abbott urges Coastal Bend residents to heed warnings

Governor Greg Abbott joined 3News Live via satellite from Austin to talk about preparing for Harvey and urge residents to heed the warnings.

KIII Staff , KIII 8:39 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Governor Greg Abbott joined 3News Live via satellite to discuss preparations for Hurricane Harvey and to urge residents to heed warnings and have a plan to stay safe.

