Graduation ceremony held for Police Explorers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department held a graduation Friday for their Explorer summer camp.

The program is aimed at giving teenagers a head start on a career in law enforcement. The group gets hands-on experience and find out just how difficult it is to be a police officer.

"Since I was little, I've been wanting to get into law enforcement," 16-year-old Police Explorer Ashley Ibarra said.

George West Police Explorers also graduated at Friday's ceremony, which was held at Del Mar College.

