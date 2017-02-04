Grand Opening of New Playground on Westside of Town

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Kids got to enjoy the brand new addition to Salinas Park on the westside of town Saturday morning during the grand opening of the Play-for-All Playground! The $300,000 project was funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in partnership with the Housing and Community Development Department. This is located at 1354 Airport Rd.

