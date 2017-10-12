Grandmother, children hospitalized after accident at crosswalk

A grandmother crossing the street with her grandkids Thursday morning at a crosswalk at the intersection of Villa and Leopard was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Police said the woman was crossing with her two grandkids, ages eight and nine, when she was struck by a car passing a green light. The crossing guard told police that the woman was told to wait before crossing, and that the driver who hit her did pull over and render aid.

The driver did not receive a citation. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated, and the children were also transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

