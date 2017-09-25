Grass fire breaks out in rough at Schlitterbahn golf course

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Firefighters were called out to Padre Island Monday morning after a small grass fire broke out on the nine-hole golf course at Schlitterbahn Corpus Christi.

Authorities said it took about 20 minutes to put out the fire, and that it was contained in the rough part of the course and did not affect any fairways or greens.

The golf course remained open for business.

