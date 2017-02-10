KIII
Great Texas Warrant Roundup kicks off

Warrant Round Up

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:36 PM. CST February 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

Kleberg County is letting the citizens know that the Great Texas Warrant Roundup started Friday.

The roundup goes from now through March 5th.

It's designed to target thousands of defendants with municipal warrants for such
things as traffic, parking and penal code violations. 

This is a state-wide campaign and anyone in the Kingsville area with an outstanding warrant is encouraged to pay their fines at the City of Kingsville's municipal court.

 

