Great things in store for the John Paul II Centurions

Last week the Centurions had a big win and the team hopes to bring that momentum into Friday's game against the Fort Bend Eagles. Winning this game could mean the playoffs for the players and they are ready to do what it takes to get there.

Even the cheerleaders have great things to look forward to. John Paul II was the only high school in Corpus Christi to attend the Hawaii Cheer conference in June of 2018. Four members of the John Paul II cheerleaders will be attending.

The school also welcomes potential future students to attend their open house happening on November 14th at 6:30PM. 5th and 8th graders will be able to tour the Middle and High School for a chance to see what John Paul II is all about.

