Green-N-Go Cabs gives car to deserving community member

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's an annual event that helps a family in need, and once again this year the Green-N-Go Cab Company handed a set of car keys to a deserving family Friday.

Green-N-Go owner Dan Stiefel has been giving a car away for the last nine years. On Friday, Sabrina Fonseca was the lucky recipient. The surprise was overwhelming -- a car that will help start 2017 off right for Fonseca and her little girls.

"It's a real blessing to receive this, and especially from my stepdad," Fonseca said. "They mean the world to me and it's just a real big blessing for me and my family."

It was a letter written not by her, but by her step dad, entering her into the cab company's yearly giveaway. In it he explained why Fonseca needed the car most, saying 2016 has been a very rough year.

"She had a Camry that she had bought and some young guy hit her, you know, texting or whatever," said Bobby Kelly, Fonseca's stepfather. "She lost her car and she lost her apartment. She lost her job because she couldn't get back and forth."

"Feels good," Stiefel said. "Feels good on the inside to give back to the community."

It may not be brand new, but the retired taxi cab has been repainted and cleaned up nicely. For Fonseca, it's as good as gold.

