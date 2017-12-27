Green-N-Go Cabs gives used car to resident in need

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's that time of the year again for Green-N-Go Cab to give away a used vehicle to a lucky Coastal Bend resident in need of transportation.

It's become a company tradition for Green-N-Go, and 3News was there as the winner of the giveaway received her big surprise.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV