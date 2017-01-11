Greenwood Senior Center temporarily closes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department said Wednesday that the Greenwood Senior Center will close its facility for maintenance and improvements.

The center will re-open Monday January 13, 2017.

While closed, Greenwood senior members are invited to the Lindale Senior Center at 3133 Swantner Drive for lunch and activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Senior Services Administration office at 361-826-3150.

