Greg Abbott gets update on Harvey recovery in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's still going to take a lot more help from our state to get some Hurricane Harvey ravaged cities back to normal. That was the message heard by Governor Greg Abbott Monday from Coastal Bend leaders.

The governor visited along with other state and federal officals to get updates from city leaders about what they still need to move forward.

Abbott first met with Aransas Pass city leaders speaking about what that city still needs in its rebuilding efforts. The group then went to Port Aransas where State Rep. Todd Hunter and Congressman Blake Farenthold joined in for a closed door meeting with City and County officials.

The governor then held a brief press conference and outlined some of the issues that were discussed.

One big problem for many people in Port Aransas is housing, and the governor said temporary homes are on the way.

"In this region trailers that could be put on a property where the people live seems to be a good solution," Abbott said. "We identify the number of trailers that were needed. We identified where those trailers existed in the state of Texas, where they can be brought here, so we will be working to get those trailers here as quickly as possible."

