Gregory police chief officially terminated after sexual misconduct allegation

GREGORY (KIII NEWS) - Officials with the City of Gregory confirmed Wednesday that Police Chief Robert Meager, Jr., who was accused last month of sexual misconduct, was officially terminated from his position as of Oct. 16.

Gregory Mayor Celestino Zambrano said Meager was terminated for violating several policies, and that the City is taking the next steps to fill his position.

Zambrano also said the incident has affected their Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Meager had been accused by a female officer in his department of performing a lewd act in front of her. The officer emailed her complain to Gregory's City Council and Meager was placed on administrative leave.

Following the accusation, the San Patricio County News reported that Meager had told Gregory's mayor pro-tem "that a big mistake was done," and that "it is embarrassing and humiliating."

