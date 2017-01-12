KIII
Gregory-Portland ISD discusses proposed plant

In Portland some residents are still pushing back against a proposed new multi-billion dollar Exxon chemical plant.

Heather Gustafson, KIII 10:52 PM. CST January 12, 2017

GREGORY-PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - In Portland some residents are still pushing back against a proposed new multi-billion dollar Exxon chemical plant. It would be going up not far from local schools and residential neighborhoods. Exxon representatives say the plant would not only be safe and environmentally friendly, but they say it would provide hundreds of high paying jobs. 
 
It was a lively topic at Thursday night's Gregory-Portland school board meeting. Trustees are considering a possible tax break for the company. Our Heather Gustafson was at the meeting. 
 

